GUJCET Exam 2022: Gujarat CET To Be Held On April 20; Check Details

GUJCET 2022 Exam: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the date of the Gujarat Common Entrance Exam (GUJCET). This examination is conducted every year to select eligible candidates to take admissions to degree programmes, diploma courses in engineering, and pharmacy courses after completion of Class 12. According to a notice issued by GSEB, the Class 12 examination will be held on April 20 in the state of Gujarat.

According to the notice issued by GSEB, "GUJCET 2022 will be held on April 20 at district centers. The time for the examination will be 10 am to 4 pm. There will be three papers on four subjects - physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics. The physics and chemistry papers will be combined, and the duration of that paper will be 120 minutes, while the duration for the remaining two papers will be 60 minutes each. Every subject will have 40 OMR questions, "read the statement.

Gujarat CET 2022 to be held on April 20

The GUJCET 2022 exam will be taken by nearly 1.8 lakh students from both the A and B groups. According to past trends, GUJCET has been mostly held in May, which gives students time to prepare. However, this time the examination will be conducted a bit earlier. GUJCET will be held a week after the HSC exams are held so that the admission procedure can start early. As per official information, there are at least 60,000 seats available for engineering in the state, while in pharmacy there are approximately 6000 seats. For admission merit, 60% of the total scores in chemistry, physics, and mathematics and 40% of the GUJCET score will be considered.

GUJCET 2022: Exam Pattern

Like every year, the GUJCET exam will be held in offline mode this year alos. It will have two papers: Paper 1 will comprise questions on physics and chemistry, and Paper 2 will comprise questions on mathematics.

Paper 1 will be held in the morning shift and will consist of 80 questions, 40 each from Physics and Chemistry. Paper 2 will be held in the afternoon shift and will consist of 80 questions, 40 each from mathematics and biology.

The paper will have multiple-choice questions of objective type, and the duration of the examination will be 120 minutes.

Each question will carry one mark, and there will be negative marking for incorrect answers.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative