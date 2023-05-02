GUJCET Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check; Counselling Registration Begins

GUJCET Result 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board declared the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 result today. GUJCET result 2023 was declared as scheduled at 9 am. With the declaration of result, the counseling process for admission to various professional courses has also begun.GSEB GUJCET Result:

List of websites to check GUJCET Results 2023

gseb.org

gsebeservice.com

How to check GSEB GUJCET Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org. Step 2: On the homepage, click on GUJCET link Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit. Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen Step 5: Check the result and download the page. Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Details mentioned in GUJCET Scorecard

Applicant’s Name

Roll Number

Seat Number

Group

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks obtained

Percentile Rank in the examination

GUJCET 2023 Counselling Schedule

Admission registration - May 2 to 22

Provisional Merit List - June 1

Filling choices for mock round - June 1 to 5

Mock round result - June 9

Final Merit list - June 9

Filling or altering of choices- June 9 to 13

First allotment list - June 16

Online payment of token tuition fees- June 20- 26

List of vacant seats after round 1 - June 28

GUJCET 2023

GUJCET 2023 was conducted on April 3. The provisional answer key was released on April 13. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till April 18. GUJCET is conducted every year for students seeking admission to undergraduate Engineering and Diploma Pharmacy courses in various universities in Gujarat.