How To Prepare For NExT? Expert Shares Guide To Crack National Exit Test For MBBS Students

The National Exit Test or NExT is a licentiate and an entrance exam all in one. It will replace the NEET PG and the MBBS Final Year university exams. NExT will be conducted in 2 parts (Step-1 & Step-2). The Step-1 Exam, which will be MCQ-based will be conducted at the end of Final Year MBBS and will be conducted centrally by AIIMS Delhi whereas the NExT-2, which is a practical exam will be conducted after the internship is over, and will be conducted by individual universities for their respective colleges. This exam is applicable from the Batch of 2019 and onwards. There will be the last NEET PG exam for the batch of 2018 and below in 2024.

The NExT Step-1 will include 6 papers on 6 individual subjects. 3 major subjects namely Surgery & allied subjects, Medicine & allied subjects, and Obstetrics & Gynaecology will each have a 120 MCQs paper, and 3 minor subjects namely ENT, Ophthalmology ad Pediatrics will have a 60 MCQs paper. It will be a 5-day exam, with 1 Major and 1 Minor paper everyday and 1 day rest after exam day.

Each paper will have 90% of the core subjects (major/minor) and the remaining 10% will be from Pre & Para clinical subjects (anatomy, pharmacology, FMT etc). To get the license to practice as an MBBS doctor in India, it is mandatory for the student to clear all these papers with a minimum of 50% marks. And based on the scores of this test, a ranking will be given which will decide the PG seat the student gets.

The NExT Step-2 is a practical exam conducted by individual universities for their respective students. It will include the 6 core subjects mentioned above and Orthopaedics and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PMR). The format of this exam will be actual cases in the wards and simulations if possible. The goal of this exam is to assess your practical knowledge of these subjects and depending on your performance, 2 levels of grading will be there Pass or Fail. A student has to pass this exam to clear NExT exam after which their PG counseling will be done.

Dr. Adit Desai, Co-Founder, Doctutorials, one of the leading online medical education platforms in India, in conversation with Republic World has shared some important tips and tricks to crack NExT.

Tips and tricks to crack NExT

Finish off Major subjects first

As each Final Year student is already in touch with the major subjects, it is easy to finish it off first. And by doing so, it will give you a sense of confidence of having 60% of your preparations. Start by finishing off all the pre¶ subjects related to the major subject to build a strong foundation. And then move on to prepare the core subject. 65-70% of the MCQs are comprehensive, clinical scenario-based questions. So the foundation will play an important role. Focus on clearing concepts instead of rote learning. Choose to study from faculties on Online resources that are practicing clinicians and not mere educators of the subject. This will be a very important factor in your preparations. Once 3 major subjects are done, move on to the minor subjects and follow the same steps.

Learning through video lectures

Watch Pre & Para videos related to the core subjects and then watch the core subject videos. This will ensure that you are grasping the required information in the correct sequence helping you understand the subject better. It is important to be in a flow while preparing for 1 subject. Don’t mix the 6 subjects while preparing. Finish off 1 subject and then move to the other. This will help you tick off subjects from your to-do list and instill a sense of confidence.

Practicing through MCQs

After watching videos of particular topics, solve MCQs related to that topic. This will help you to cover everything related to that topic and also make you confident regarding that topic. Solve MCQs that are integrated and clinical scenario based which will help you to score more than 50%. Focus on a few statistics as well as image-based questions to get a higher score. Read the explanations of each MCQ after solving it as it will include a lot of tangential knowledge of that said topic and all different types of questions that can be asked from that topic.

Finishing through Tests

End your preparation of each subject, by solving at least 3-5 Tests of that subject which are of the NExT pattern mock tests. This will help you gain confidence in your knowledge of that subject and also help you understand your weakness and strength. Have a schedule of giving these tests and finish off each test in a single go just like you would in your actual exam.

Revision before the D-day

Revision should be very focused and not random. Go through important topics of each subject. Focus only on Core subjects and not pre & para subjects. Note down your weak points during your preparation and focus a little more on those topics while revising. Utilise similar video lectures that you used during your main preparation. Do not try to utilize another resource as that would break your sync. Give as many tests as you can from multiple platforms to cover a full spectrum of that subject.