HP TET Admit Card 2022 For July 31 Exam Expected To Be Out Today, Here's How To Download

HP TET 2022 hall tickets are expected to be released on the official website on July 27, 2022. Here is how to download admit cards from official website.

Ruchika Kumari
HP TET Admit Card 2022

Image: Pexels


HP TET Admit Card 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE is likely to release the admit cards for Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, HP TET 2022 on July 27, 2022. The admit cards which are expected to be out today are for the July 31 exams.

HP TET 2022 hall ticket will be released for TGT Non-Medical TET and Language Teacher TET exams. The hall tickets will be released on official website hpbose.org. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their application number and date of birth. Once released, the admit cards for Himachal Pradesh teachers eligibility test will be available for download on hpbose.org. Candidates should know that HP TET exam for TGT Non-Medical TET and Language Teacher TET will be conducted on July 31 in two shifts. TGT Non-Medical exam will be held between 10:00 am and12:30 pm and the Language Teacher TET exam will be held between 2:00 pm and 4:30 pm. HP TET exams will be conducted till August 13, 2022.

HP TET Admit Card 2022: Here is step-by-step guide to download call letters

  • Step 1: In order to download call letters, registered candidates should go to the official website hpbose.org
  • Step 2: On the appeared homepage, candidates will have to click on the TET (JUN-2022) link
  • Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to key in their application number and date of birthn and click on submit
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the HP TET Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it
  • Step 6: Candidates should not forget to take its printout for future reference 

Candidates appearing for the HP TET exam 2022 should make sure to carry printout of admit card to the exam hall. Along with this, they should also carry a valid ID proof to the examination centre. They will not be allowed to take the exam, in case they fail to carry any of the documents mentioned above. For more details, candidates can go to the official website. 

