HPSC ADO Exam Schedule Released: Admit Card To Be Out On October 9; Check Dates Here

HPSC ADO Exam Schedule: The exam dates for the post of Agricultural Development Officer have been released by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). The detailed notification is available on the official website, and candidates can check it by visiting hpsc.gov.in. As per the schedule, the written exam is set to take place on October 16, 2022, from 10 AM to 12 PM. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website from October 9 onwards.

“Candidates are directed that they may download the admit card and take black and white print of the same on A-4 size paper so that their photos and other particulars can easily be seen /verified. Candidates having small size Admit Cards with illegible photos / signatures will not be allowed to enter the Examination centre,” reads the notification.

HPSC ADO admit card: Here's how to download admit card

Step 1: In order to download the HPSC ADO admit card, candidates are required to visit the official website, hpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the ADO Admit Card link.

Step 3: Enter your login details and then click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Check and download the admission card.

Step 5: Keep a copy of the same for future reference.

Step 6: Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates are required to regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

