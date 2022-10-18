HPSC HPAS Main Written Exam Schedule Out, Check Important Dates Here

HPSC HPAS Main written Exam Schedule: The tentative schedule for the Combined Competitive Mains Written Examination 2021 has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) today, November 18. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the detailed schedule by visiting the official website at hppsc.hp.gov.in. As per the notification, the HPSC Combined Competitive (Main) Written Examination-2021 will be held between November 15 and November 22, except November 20.

This year, HPPSC conducted the HPAS Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2021 on October 16, 2022, in two different sessions from 10 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm. According to official information, the authorities will hold a main written examination and a personality test, and only those candidates who pass the preliminary exam will be considered eligible for admission to the main.

"This is purely tentative and is to help the prospective candidates to start preparations for the examinations. The dates are liable to change, if the circumstances so warrant," read the official notice.

HPSC HPAS Main Written Exam Schedule

Date Subject Timings November 15 English 9 am to 12 noon November 15 Hindi 2 pm to 5 pm November 16 Essay 10 am to 1 pm November 17 General Studies-I 10 am to 1 pm November 18 General Studies-II 10 am to 1 pm November 19 General Studies-III 10 am to 1 pm November 21 Optional Paper-I 10 am to 1 pm November 22 Optional Paper-II 10 am to 1 pm

