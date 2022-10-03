HTET 2022 Application Correction Window Closes Today; Here's How To Make Changes

The application correction window for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test or HTET 2022 will end today, October 3, 2022. All those candidates who want to make changes to their application form can do so by visiting the official website at bseh.org.in. The HTET 2022 application process ended on September 30.

"Correction Window is Now Open, Last Date for Correction is 03-10-2022. "No corrections allowed in level, caste category, PH status, or home state," reads the official website.

Candidates must take note that they make certain corrections in the application form, such as changes in names (theirs, father's, and mother's). They can also change their date of birth, ID proof, and the subjects opted (levels 2 and 3). Lastly, they can change their photo, signature, and thumb impression. It is to be noted that applicants cannot change their application details in case of exam level, physical disabilities, home state, and caste category. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to make changes in the application form.

HTET 2022 application correction process: Here's how to make changes

Step 1: To correct the HTET 2022 application correction process, candidates are required to visit the official website at haryanatet.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "OOnline Registration for HTET 2022."

Step 3: Log in by using the registration number and password.

Step 4: Make all the required corrections in the HTET 2022 application form.

Step 5: Click on the "Final Submit" button.

Step 6: Take the printout for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates nad more details.

