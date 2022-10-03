HTET 2022 Application Correction Window Closes Today; Here's How To Make Changes

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
The application correction window for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test or HTET 2022 will end today, October 3, 2022. All those candidates who want to make changes to their application form can do so by visiting the official website at bseh.org.in. The HTET 2022 application process ended on September 30.
"Correction Window is Now Open, Last Date for Correction is 03-10-2022. "No corrections allowed in level, caste category, PH status, or home state," reads the official website.
Candidates must take note that they make certain corrections in the application form, such as changes in names (theirs, father's, and mother's). They can also change their date of birth, ID proof, and the subjects opted (levels 2 and 3). Lastly, they can change their photo, signature, and thumb impression. It is to be noted that applicants cannot change their application details in case of exam level, physical disabilities, home state, and caste category. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to make changes in the application form.