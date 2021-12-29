IAF AFCAT 2021: Deadline To Apply For 317 Posts Ends Tomorrow; Check Details Here

Indian Air Force is scheduled to end the registration process for IAF AFCAT 2021 on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Candidates who are interested in applying for Air Force Common Admission Test can check the recruitment details here. Interested candidates who are eligible will have to apply online through the official website of IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 317 posts will be filled in the organisation. The registration process to fill posts in January 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission and Short Service Commission in Ground Duty Branches was started on December 1, 2021. Candidates who want to apply online can follow these simple steps given below.

Check age limit and application fee here

The age bracket for candidates for the flying branch is between 20 to 24 years

For Ground Duty branches, the age limit should be between 20 to 26 years

Candidates registering for AFCAT will have to pay Rs. 250 as an examination fee. However, candidates registering for NCC Special entry will not be charged with an application fee.

IAF AFCAT 2021: Check application steps here

Eligible candidates will have to go to the official website of IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in.

On the homepage, click on IAF AFCAT 2021 login link

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter login details and click on submit

Candidates will then have to fill in the application form and pay the application fees

Post submitting the application, candidates should keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AFCAT Final Merit List 2022 out

India Airforce exam conducting authority has released the final merit list for Air Force Common Admission Test. The AFCAT Final Merit List 2022 can be checked on the official website by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates can check the same by clicking on the direct link mentioned below.

It can be noted that candidates who have been shortlisted will have to take the CDAC IAF January courses. As per IAF, the courses are scheduled to begin on January 22, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered and appeared for the exam can download the final merit list now. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

