IAF AFCAT 2021: Deadline To Apply For 317 Posts Ends Tomorrow; Check Details Here

Indian Air Force is scheduled to end the registration process for IAF AFCAT 2021 on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Candidates who are interested in applying for Air Force Common Admission Test can check the recruitment details here. Interested candidates who are eligible will have to apply online through the official website of IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 317 posts will be filled in the organisation. The registration process to fill posts in January 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission and Short Service Commission in Ground Duty Branches was started on December 1, 2021. Candidates who want to apply online can follow these simple steps given below.
India Airforce exam conducting authority has released the final merit list for Air Force Common Admission Test. The AFCAT Final Merit List 2022 can be checked on the official website by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates can check the same by clicking on the direct link mentioned below.
It can be noted that candidates who have been shortlisted will have to take the CDAC IAF January courses. As per IAF, the courses are scheduled to begin on January 22, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered and appeared for the exam can download the final merit list now. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.