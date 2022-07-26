IARI Admit Card 2022: ICAR IARI Assistant Exam Hall Ticket Out; Here's Direct Link

ICAR IARI Admit Card 2022: The ICAR-IARI Assistant Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, IARI today, July 26. Candidates can download the IARI by visiting the ICAR official website - iari.res.in. in order to download the IARI admit cards, candidates are required to use their login credentials. As per the official notice, the ICAR IARI Assistant Exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 29, 2022. The examination will be held as a computer-based test.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 462 assistants in the ICAR Headquarters and its research institutes will be filled in the department. This time, the ICAR IARI Assistant CBT 2022 exam will be held in four different shifts. Candidates must report at least one and a half hours before the commencement of the exam at the exam center, as the entry will close 30 minutes prior to the exam. The first shift begins at 9 am and the last shift starts at 6 pm.

IARI Hall Ticket 2022: Here's how to download the ICAR-IARI Admit Card 2022

Step 1: To download the ICAR IARI Admit Card 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website of IARI-IARI. res.in

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on "candidate login."

Step 3: Enter the candidate's login details like application number, date of birth, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: You're the IARI Assistant admit card 2022. will be displayed on the screen.

Here's direct link to download ICARI IARI Admit Card - CLICK HERE

Candidates should know that their evaluation will be based on their aggregate performance in Paper 1 of the Mains Examination and Paper 2. In case a candidate fails to obtain the minimum qualifying marks in paper 1, the answer sheet of his/her paper 2 will not be evaluated. Further, the candidates will be called on the aggregate performance in papers 1 and 2 of the main examinations. Candidates will be called for skill tests. If a candidate does not appear in a skill test, then he/she will not be eligible for the post.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative