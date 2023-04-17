ICAI CA Admit Card 2023 Out For May Final And Intermediate Course Exams, Direct Link Here

ICAI CA May Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday released the Chartered Accountants (CA) admit card 2023 on its official website. The ICAI CA admit cards have been released for CA intermediate and CA final course exams. Candidates who have registered for the exams can download their admit cards from the official website- icai.org. A direct link and steps to download the admit card have been given below.

ICAI will conduct the exam for Group 1 and Group 2 CA intermediate candidates in May 2023. The exams for group 1 will be conducted on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, 2023. CA Inter Group 2 exams will be conducted on May 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2023. The ICAI CA exam 2023 will be 3 hours in duration. It will be conducted in a single shift between 2 pm and 5 pm. ICAI CA final course exam 2023 will be conducted from May 2 to 17. The ICAI will announce the results for the CA Final May 2023 exams on July 19, 2023. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for the announcement of results.

How to download CA Admit Card 2023