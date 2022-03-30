ICAI CA Exams 2022: Deadline To Apply For May/June Exam Ends Today, Check Details Here

ICAI CA May Exams 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accounts of India, ICAI will be closing the registration process for the Chartered Accountant (CA) May-June Exams on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Interested candidates who have not got themselves registered yet should make sure to do the same after checking eligibility. In order to sit for ICAI CA May Exams 2022, candidates will have to go to the official website icai.org. For applying, candidates will have to create a new id using their name, email address, date of birth, and mobile number. The steps to apply for ICAI CA May-June 2022 exams are mentioned here.

ICAI CA May Exams 2022: Here is how to register

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official ICAI website –icai.org.'

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login button, enter credentials and register.

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to attach the required credentials like date of birth, email address, etc.

Step 4: Candidates are then expected to fill

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Step 6: Candidates will then have to pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 7: Download the application and take a printout for future use.

Candidates must also note that they will have to pay a required fee with late fee of Rs 600 while applying for the CA exams. Students seeking a change of exam city or group should know that the online facility is available at the official website (icaiexam.icai.org). The ink was activated on March 21 stand will be deactivated on March 30, 2022. “It has been decided to reopen the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants Foundation, Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course viz,” read the official notice on the same.

Candidates can register for the ICAI CA May Exams – Foundation, Inter, Final and INTT-AT by paying a late fee of Rs 600 (USD 10) along with the registration fees while filling out their application forms. The registrations for the CA May Exams 2022 were extended by ICAI on March 26, 2022. “It has been decided to reopen the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants Foundation, Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course viz.: International Taxation,” stated the official notice issued by ICAI.