ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

ICAI CA Admit Card 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for the CA Foundation exam. The CA Foundation June exam is scheduled to be held from June 24 to June 30, 2022. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the CA Foundation exam 2022 admit card by visiting the official website - icaiexam.icai.org. ICAI will conduct the CA Foundation exam in two shifts - papers 1 and 2 from 2 pm to 5 pm, and papers 3 and 4 from 2 pm to 4 pm. The candidates will get 15 minutes of additional time to go through the question paper.

According to the official notice, "Candidates may also visit the FAQs on subject hosted in the FAQs section of https://icaiexam.icai.org/ for more details. For any further clarifications, write to/contact: foundation_examhelpline@icai.in, 0120 3894811, 812."

This year, the CA Foundation exam will be held in New Delhi, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. The foreign centres where the examination will be held are Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kampala (Uganda), Kathmandu, Kuwait, and Muscat. For the convenience of the students we have mentioned below the steps and also provided the direct link to download the ICAI CA Admit Card.

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download hall ticket

Step 1: In order to download the CA Foundation June Exam Hall Ticket, candidates need to visit the official website: icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CA Foundation download admit card link."

Step 3: Candidates can use log-in credentials (user id and password).

Step 4: The CA admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Now, download the hall ticket, and take a printout for further reference.

Here's direct link to download ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 - CLICK HERE

(Image: Unsplash/ Representative)