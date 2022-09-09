ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Exam Schedule Out; Check Important Dates Here

Quick links:
ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022: The schedule for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) December 2022 examinations has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). According to the schedule, the ICAI CA, December exam 2022 will be conducted on December 14, 16, 18, and 20. The candidates can fill out the online application form for the CA December session exam by visiting the official website of ICAI at icai.org. The CA December Session Exam application process will begin on September 14, 2022.
To fill out the application form, candidates are required to pay Rs 1500 at the time of the ICAI CA December Examination registration process. As per the official notice, candidates from Bhutan and Kathmandu need to pay Rs 2,200. While international candidates are required to pay $ 325 as application fees. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.