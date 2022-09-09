ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Exam Schedule Out; Check Important Dates Here

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022: The schedule for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) December 2022 examinations has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). According to the schedule, the ICAI CA, December exam 2022 will be conducted on December 14, 16, 18, and 20. The candidates can fill out the online application form for the CA December session exam by visiting the official website of ICAI at icai.org. The CA December Session Exam application process will begin on September 14, 2022.

ICAI CA Foundation Exam Date

Details Dates Commencement of submission of online examination application forms September 14, 2022 Last date for submission of online examination application forms (without late fees) October 4, 2022 Last date for submission of online examination application forms (with late fees of Rs 600 or USD 10) October 9, 2022 ICAI CA December 2022 exam dates December 14, 16, 18 and 20



Application Form

To fill out the application form, candidates are required to pay Rs 1500 at the time of the ICAI CA December Examination registration process. As per the official notice, candidates from Bhutan and Kathmandu need to pay Rs 2,200. While international candidates are required to pay $ 325 as application fees. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

About Exam

ICAI CA Foundation 2022 exam will be held in offline mode.

The ICAI CA December 2022 Exam has a total of four papers: Paper 1, Paper 2, Paper 3, and Paper 4.

The paper Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be for a duration of three hours from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Paper 3 and Paper 4 for a duration of two hours, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative