ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 Registration Deadline Extended As CBSE 12th Result Delayed

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 Registration: The Institute of Chartered Accountants, through a notification, announced that the registration deadline for ICAI Foundation Course has been extended. ICAI has extended the deadline to apply for ICAI CA foundation course till August 14, 2022. This has been decided considering the delay in the release of inter or Class 12th result. The official notification can be checked on the official website icai.org.

In the notification, it is also mentioned that the students registering for ICAI CA foundation course will have to send their Class12th mark sheet to the Additional Secretary, Examination Department (ICAI). The deadline to submit is September 10, 2022. All the candidates who are interested should make sure to apply on or before August 14, 2022.

The official statement of ICAI reads, "In order to remove hardship caused to the students due to delay in declaration of Class 12th result, the Competent Authority has decided as under :– Candidate may provisionally register in the Foundation Course on or before 14th August, 2022 and appear in December 2022 Foundation examination. Such Students are required to send their Class XII examination mark sheets to Additional Secretary, Examination Department (ICAI) latest by 10th September 2022. The above relaxation in the requirement of Regulation 25F shall be a one-time measure only."

ICAI CA Foundation 2022: Here is how to apply

Visit the official website- icaiexam.icai.org

On the homepage, click on the 'Login/ Register' tab

Key in the required details to register

Log in using your registration ID and password

Pay the application fee and submit the CA foundation exam form

ICSI CS Foundation result to be out on July 20

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is scheduled to announce the CS Executive Entrance Test result on July 20, 2022. Along with CSEET Result 2022, CS Foundation course result will also be released on Wednesday. Once released, the ICSI CSEET result 2022 can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to this link.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, June – 2022 Session and CS Executive Entrance Test, July, 2022 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates,” reads the notification.