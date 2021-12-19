ICAI CA January Exam: Deadline To Apply Ends Today, Check Application Steps Here

CA exam registration 2021: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will be closing the application window for ICAI CA January Exam 2021 on Sunday, December 19, 2021. The application form filling window was reopened for ICAI CA exam on December 17, 2021 and candidates were given two days time to fill the form. Registered candidates will have to sit for the Chartered Accountants – Information Systems Audit, Assessment Test which is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Official notice released reads that this is the last opportunity to apply for Chartered Accountants – Information Systems Audit, Assessment Test, January 8, 2022 application form online. Candidates can check important dates and other details here.

The official notification reads, "In the interest of welfare & well-being of the members, who could not file the examination application form for Chartered Accountants – Information Systems Audit, Assessment Test scheduled on 8th January 2022 (Saturday), it has been decided to re – open the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants – Information Systems Audit, Assessment Test from 17th December 2021 (12.01 AM) to 19th December 2021 (11.59 PM). The members may note that this is the last opportunity to apply for Chartered Accountants – Information Systems Audit, Assessment Test, 8th January 2022 application form online."

Chartered Accountants exam: Check Important Dates Here

Application window was reopened on December 17, 2021

Last day to apply is December 19, 2021

The hall tickets for are scheduled to be out on December 24, 2021

The exam will be held on January 8, 2022

ICAI CA Exam: Details

The exam is scheduled to be conducted in a single shift on January 8, 2022. It is scheduled to be conducted for three hours between 9 am and 1 pm. Before submitting the form, candidates will be asked to pay exam fee of Rs 2,000. Candidates should make sure that the fee is paid in online mode by using Master/ Visa/ Maestro Credit/Debit Card/Rupay/BHIM UPI and NetBanking. The examination will be conducted at 80 exam centres across India. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website. The official notice reads, "The members are advised to note the above and stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org

How to fill the form