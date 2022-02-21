ICAI CA May Exam 2022 Registration Starts Today; Here's Direct Link To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
ICAI CA May Exams 2022: The registration process for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA Exams 2022 has started for May exams starting today, February 21, 2022. The date-wise examination schedule for the CBT exam for the Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills, ICITSS, has also been released. Candidates can check and download the examination dates by visiting the official website - icai.org.
The ICAI CA Exams 2022 will be held in May for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Courses. Candidates must take note that while the application process has started for these papers, it is also important for them to fill out the CA May Declaration form. ICAI CA Exams 2022 notifications have been released when students are waiting for their previous results of CA Intermediate exams. The intermediate and final results have already been declared, and aspirants are not preparing for the next set of exams.
