ICAI CA May Exams: Important Notice Released For Old Course Students; Check Here

ICAI CA May Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released an important notice, informing the candidates about the ICAI CA May Examination. The latest notice issued by ICAI informs the old course students who wish to appear for CA May Exams. The official notice is available on the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

ICAI issues official notice for old course students

As per the official notice, "Students may note that since December 2021 was the last exam of the Intermediate (IPC) Course – Under the Old Scheme, and the Final Course Examination – Under the Old Scheme, therefore, old course students who wish to appear in the May 2022 exams for Intermediate and Final are required to convert themselves from the Earlier Scheme to the Revised Scheme of Education and Training implemented w.e.f. July 1st, 2017 at the latest."

Furthermore, "the last date of conversion from Common Proficiency Test (CPT) to Foundation is also March 13, 2022, for appearing in the May 2022 Foundation Exams, "the notice further read. According to the official notification, candidates with old courses who have already appeared for the December examination can again appear for the May examination. December 20, 2021, was the last day of the Intermediate (IPC) Course – Under the Old Scheme, and the Final Course Examination – Under the Old Scheme. Meanwhile, ICAI has also announced the final date sheet for the foundation, intermediate, and final course exams. The examination will be conducted in two shifts - the first shift from 2 pm to 4 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm, as per the papers.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative