ICAI CA May/June 2023 Registration Begins; Here's Direct Link To Register

ICAI CA May/June 2023 registration: The registration process for the CA May-June 2023 exam at the Institute of Chartered Accountants has begun. Candidates submit the exam forms for (Final, Intermediate, and Foundation) – May/June 2023 at www.icai.org. The last date for online submission of the form without a late fee is February 24. Candidates can submit their applications by March 3 with a late fee.

According to the official notification, candidates can make changes to their final, intermediate, or foundation May/June 2022 application from March 4 to March 10. The authorities will release the admit cards with photographs and signatures of the candidates will on eservices.icai.org, generally 14 days prior to the commencement of the examination. Candidates are required to pay Rs 600 as late charges in case they fail to make payment on the last date.

Important dates

Start Date - 03-Feb-2023 (10:00 Hrs IST)

Last Date for Online Submission of form without late fee - 24-Feb-2023 till 11:59 pm

Last Date for Online Submission of form with late fee - 03-Mar-2023 till 11:59 pm

ICAI CA May-June 2023: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the ICAI CA May-June 2023, candidates are required to visit the official website at www.icai.org.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Student tab, then on the examination.

Step 3: Then, log in at eservices.icai.org

Step 4: Candidates are required to with the application

Step 5: Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

