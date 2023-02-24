ICAI CA May June Exam 2023: Registration Window Closing Today, See How To Apply

ICAI CA May/June 2023: The registration window for the CA May-June 2023 exam at the Institute of Chartered Accountants will close today, February 24. Candidates can submit the CA application forms for (Final, Intermediate, and Foundation) – May/June 2023 online at www.icai.org. Candidates can submit their applications by March 3 with a late fee.

According to the official schedule released by ICAI, candidates can make changes to their final, intermediate, or foundation May/June 2022 application from March 4 to March 10. The authorities will release the admit cards with photographs and signatures of the candidates will on eservices.icai.org, generally 14 days prior to the commencement of the examination. Candidates are required to pay Rs 600 as late charges in case they fail to make payment on the last date.

ICAI CA May-June 2023: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the ICAI CA May-June 2023, candidates are required to visit the official website at www.icai.org.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Student tab, then on the examination.

Step 3: Then, log in at eservices.icai.org

Step 4: Candidates are required to with the application

Step 5: Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

Key dates