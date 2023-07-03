ICAI CA New Scheme LIVE: Syllabus, Study Materials, FAQs And Other Details Here

SET A Corporate and Economic Laws (100 Marks) [Compulsory]

SET B Strategic Cost and Performance (100 Marks) Management [Compulsory]

SET C Elective (100 Marks) (Choose one module)

Risk Management Sustainable Development and Sustainability Reporting Public Finance and Government Accounting The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 International Taxation The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 Forensic Accounting Valuation Financial Services and Capital Markets Forex and Treasury Management

SET D Towards developing inherent traits of (100 Marks) CA students and incorporating Multidisciplinary approach envisaged in NEP, 2020] (Choose one module) The Constitution of India & Art of Advocacy Psychology & Philosophy Entrepreneurship & Start-Up Ecosystem Digital Ecosystem and Controls.

Click here for detailed syllabus