ICAI Chartered Accountants Exam Application Form Window Reopens Today, Check Details Here

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has reopened the ICAI CA January Exam 2021 application form filling window on December 17, 2021. To be noted that the application form filling window has been reopened for ICAI CA exam. The Chartered Accountants – Information Systems Audit, Assessment Test is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

The exam application forms will be accessible to all the appearing candidates on the official website at isaat.icaiexam.icai.org. the candidates will be able to fill the form between December 17 and December 19, 2021. As per the official notice, this is the last opportunity to apply for Chartered Accountants – Information Systems Audit, Assessment Test, January 8, 2022 application form online.

The official notification reads, "In the interest of welfare & well-being of the members, who could not file the examination application form for Chartered Accountants – Information Systems Audit, Assessment Test scheduled on 8th January 2022 (Saturday), it has been decided to re – open the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants – Information Systems Audit, Assessment Test from 17th December 2021 (12.01 AM) to 19th December 2021 (11.59 PM). The members may note that this is the last opportunity to apply for Chartered Accountants – Information Systems Audit, Assessment Test, 8th January 2022 application form online."

ICAI CA Exam: Details

The exam will be conducted on January 8, 2021. It will be conducted in single shift between 9 am and 1 pm. While filling the form, candidates will be asked to pay exam fee of Rs 2,000. Candidates should make sure that the fee is paid in online mode by using Master/ Visa/ Maestro Credit/Debit Card/Rupay/BHIM UPI and NetBanking.

Important Dates

Candidates can fill the application form between December 17 and December 19, 2021

Admit cards are scheduled to be out on December 24, 2021

The exam will be held on January 8, 2022

Candidates will be able to download the hall tickets for the ISA Course Assessment Test on the same website mentioned above. The admit cards will also be uploaded on ICAI's official website. The examination will be conducted at 80 exam centres across the country. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website. The official notice reads, "The members are advised to note the above and stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org."