The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has opened the correction window for the ICAI CA May 2024 Foundation, Inter, and Final examinations. This opportunity allows registered candidates to rectify any errors or update information in their application forms for the upcoming exams.

Registered candidates aiming to amend details in their ICAI CA May 2024 application forms can access the correction window through the official website at icai.org. The correction window will remain open until March 9th, providing candidates with a limited time frame to make necessary adjustments.

The CA Intermediate and CA Final exams are scheduled for May 2024, while the CA Foundation exam is slated for June 2024. The application window for these exams was open from February 2nd to March 2nd, allowing candidates to submit their applications during this period.

Candidates are permitted to correct various details on their application forms, including their name, parents' names, birthdate, address, category, disability status, and college name. However, it's important to note that once an exam city has been selected, it cannot be changed. Therefore, candidates are advised to carefully review all information before finalizing their submissions.

How to make corrections to ICAI CA application forms

To edit their ICAI CA May 2024 Application Form, candidates can follow a simple step-by-step process:

1. Visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org.

2. Log in using your credentials, including your login ID and password.

3. Access your CA application form and make the necessary changes.

4. Save the updated information by clicking on the 'Save' button.

5. Download the ICAI CA May 2024 Application Correction form for future reference.

