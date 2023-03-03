ICAR AIEEA Discontinued From This Year, Admissions Through CUET UG Scores: NTA

In an important notice, National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed that ICAR AIEEA which used to be held for candidates seeking admission to Bachelor Degree programmes in Agriculture and Allied Sciences, has been discontinued from this year. Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) used to conduct the All India Entrance Examination for Admission- (AIEEA)-UG till 2022-23 for admissions to agricultural universities for 20% of the University seats [100% seats in RLBCAU Jhansi, NDRI Karnal, IARI New Delhi and Dr RPCAU Pusa, Bihar]. Now, the aspirants will have to register for the common university entrance test (CUET) for admission to these seats.

NTA discontinues ICAR AIEEA

It has now been decided by the ICAR that admission to the specified UG courses hitherto being done through ICAR-AIEEA, will be done through Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for the academic year 2023-24. Hence, there would be no ICAR-AIEEA (UG) for admission to UG courses in Agriculture and Allied subjects for 20% ICAR All India Quota Seats, for the academic year 2023-24, the offiicial notice reads.

The prospectus/ information bulletin on the details of the AIEEA such as eligibility criteria, qualifying marks, relaxation, subject combination, admission procedures etc. will be available on the ICAR website- www.icar.org.in. The syllabus and the mapping of the courses to the subjects covered in CUET (UG) 2023 are available on the CUET website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023

Candidates must note that the CUET-UG 2023 registrations are underway. It started on February 9 and will end on March 12. The exams will begin on May 21 onwards. Click here to read the official notice.