ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Admit Card Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

The hall tickets for the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission Undergraduate (AIEEA UG 2022) have been released by the National Testing Agency. The candidates, who are going to appear in the AIEEA UG 2022 entrance examination, can download the admit card by visiting the official website at icar.nta.nic.in. According to the schedule, the ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 examination will be conducted online from September 13 to September 15 for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. ICAR's All-India Competitive Examination (AICE) for JRF and PhD programmes will take place on September 20, 2022.

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Admit Card: Here's how to download the hall ticket

Step 1: In order to download the admit card, candidates are required to visit the official website at icar.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Admit Card" link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The AIEEA UG admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here's direct link to download ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2022 - CLICK HERE

After downloading the admit card, candidates must cross-check all the information printed on the hall ticket PDF, including personal details, subjects opted, address or location of the exam center, and the date and shift of the examination. In case of any query, candidates can seek clarification from the department. They can write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in or call the NTA help desk at 011-4075 9000 or 011-6922 7700.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative