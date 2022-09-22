The answer key for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission Undergraduate (AIEEA UG) has been released by the National Testing Agency. All those candidates who want to check the ICAR AIEEA answer key can do so by visiting the official website, icar.nta.nic.in. In case candidates find any discrepancy in the AIEEA UG answer key, they can raise objections against it by September 23, 2022.

It should be noted that aspirants must pay a processing fee of Rs 200 per challenged question. Along with the ICAR AIEEA UG Answer Key, the NTA has also released the AIEEA Question Paper and candidates' responses. To download the ICAR AIEEA UG question papers, responses, and answer key, candidates are required to enter their application number and password or date of birth. All the challenges raised by the candidates will be checked and verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the AIEEA UG 2022 answer key will be revised accordingly.

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Answer Key: Here's how to raise objections

Step 1: To raise objections, candidates are required to visit the official website - icar.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Then, log in with your application number, date of birth, and security PIN.

Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the "View/Challenge Answer Key" button

Step 4: Fill out the objection as instructed and upload supporting documents

Step 5: Submit the objections and pay the

Step 6: AIEEA UG answer key objection fees online

Step 7: Download the confirmation slip and save it for future reference.

