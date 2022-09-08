ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 City Intimation Slip Out; Here's Direct Link To Download

The ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 exam city slip has been released by the National Testing Agency, NTA. All those candidates who have registered for the ICAR UG entrance exam can now download their city intimation slip by visiting the official website at icar.nta.nic.in. According to the official notice, the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Examination will be conducted on September 13, 14, and 15. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration of the admit card, but it is expected that the hall tickets will be released sometime. For the convenience of the candidate, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 City Intimation Slip.

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 City Intimation Slip: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 City Intimation Slip, candidates need to visit the official website for the ICAR Entrance Exam - icar.nta.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download City Intimation Slip—ICAR (UG) 2022."

Step 3: Now, enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Automatically, the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Exam City Slip will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022

The All India Entrance Examination for Admission, AIEEA UG exam is being held for candidates who wish to seek admission into Bachelor Degree programmes in Agriculture and Allied Sciences (other than Veterinary Sciences), at Agricultural Universities for 15% of the University seats. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative