ICAR Entrance Exams 2022: Deadline To Apply For AIEEA, AICE Ends Today

ICAR Entrance Exam 2022: National Testing Agency, also known as NTA, is scheduled to close the registration process for ICAR Entrance Exams 2022 on August 26, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for AIEEA, AICE entrance exams and have not applied yet, should make sure to apply today. Any applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. Candidates can apply online through the official site of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.nic.in.

To be noted that the link to apply for the entrance exam will close down at 5 pm today. The payment window will be closed at 11.50 pm. NTA will be activating the application correction window on August 28, 2022. The deadline to make changes will end on August 31, 2022. As per the notice, the AIEEA (UG) exam will be conducted on September 13, 14, and 15, 2022, and AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/ SRF (Ph.D) will be conducted on September 20, 2022. Candidates willing to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

ICAR Entrance Exams 2022: Follow these steps to complete registration process

Step 1: To register for ICAR Entrance Exams, candidates need to visit the official website of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the ICAR Entrance Exams 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their login details and click on the "submit."

Step 4: Fill in the application form and make payment of the application fees.

Step 5: Click on "Submit" and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Make a hard copy for future reference

Here is the direct link to register for ICAR Entrance Exams 2022 (Click here)

In case, candidates face any issues they can write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000, 011-6922 7700. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.