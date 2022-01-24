ICAR IARI 2022: ICAR Postpones Technician Exam, New Dates To Be Announced Later

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has postponed the recruitment examination that was to be conducted for the post of Technician. The ICAR IARI 2022 exam has been postponed until further notice. To be noted that the exam has been postponed due to COVID situation in the country. ICAI IARI 2022 revised exam dates are not out yet and will be released soon on the official website. All the candidates who got themselves registered to take the exam are advised to keep a check on the official website–iari.res.in for latest updates.

ICAI IARI official notice reads, “In view of the prevailing COVID pandemic and unavoidable circumstances, the online examination for the recruitment for post of Technician(T-1) published vide advertisement No. 1-1/2021/Rectt./Technical(CBT) dated 18/12/2021 stands postponed till further notice. The dates for the online examination shall be notified shortly. All prospective candidates are advised to keep visiting the website (www.iari.res.in) for the updated information.”

Earlier the ICAI IARI exam 2022 was scheduled to be conducted from January 25 to February 5, 2022. It will be MCQ based paper and total marks will be 100. Candidates are hereby informed that each question in IARI exam will carry one mark and for each wrong answer ¼ (0.25) mark will be deducted. Admit card has not been released yet but will be released few days before the exam.

ICAR IARI Admit Card 2022: Here is how to download

Once released, candidates will have to go to the official website of ICAR IARI – iari.res.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'IARI T1 admit card'

Candidates will be redirected to a new login page where they will have to fill in login details like application number and date of birth

Post logging in, the IARI Technician admit card will be displayed on screen

Candidates should go through it and download the same

Candidates are advised to take its printout for future references

ICAR IARI recruitment drive 2021 is being conducted for recruitment of Technicians in the institute. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 641 vacancies will be filled. For more details, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.