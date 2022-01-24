Last Updated:

ICAR IARI 2022: ICAR Postpones Technician Exam, New Dates To Be Announced Later

ICAR IARI 2022 technician exam date revised due to COVID. New dates have not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on official website.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
ICAR

Image: Shutterstock


The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has postponed the recruitment examination that was to be conducted for the post of Technician. The ICAR IARI 2022 exam has been postponed until further notice. To be noted that the exam has been postponed due to COVID situation in the country. ICAI IARI 2022 revised exam dates are not out yet and will be released soon on the official website. All the candidates who got themselves registered to take the exam are advised to keep a check on the official website–iari.res.in for latest updates.

ICAI IARI official notice reads, “In view of the prevailing COVID pandemic and unavoidable circumstances, the online examination for the recruitment for post of Technician(T-1) published vide advertisement No. 1-1/2021/Rectt./Technical(CBT) dated 18/12/2021 stands postponed till further notice. The dates for the online examination shall be notified shortly. All prospective candidates are advised to keep visiting the website (www.iari.res.in) for the updated information.”

Earlier the ICAI IARI exam 2022 was scheduled to be conducted from January 25 to February 5, 2022. It will be MCQ based paper and total marks will be 100. Candidates are hereby informed that each question in IARI exam will carry one mark and for each wrong answer ¼ (0.25) mark will be deducted. Admit card has not been released yet but will be released few days before the exam.

ICAR IARI Admit Card 2022: Here is how to download 

  • Once released, candidates will have to go to the official website of ICAR IARI – iari.res.in.  
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'IARI T1 admit card'
  • Candidates will be redirected to a new login page where they will have to fill in login details like application number and date of birth  
  • Post logging in, the IARI Technician admit card will be displayed on screen
  • Candidates should go through it and download the same
  • Candidates are advised to take its printout for future references

ICAR IARI recruitment drive 2021 is being conducted for recruitment of Technicians in the institute. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 641 vacancies will be filled. For more details, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.

READ | ICAR result 2021 out for UG, PG, PhD entrance exams, here's how to download scorecards
READ | ICAR rank card and cumulative rank list likely to be out today; check how to download
READ | ICAR Counselling 2021: Round 2 seat allotment result to be out today, here's how to check
READ | ICAR- IARI Technician Recruitment 2021: Vacancy open for 641 posts, see details
READ | ICAR extends deadline to apply for 641 technician posts, check how to apply by Jan 20
Tags: ICAR, ICAI IARI, ICAR IARI 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND