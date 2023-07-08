ICMAI CMA Admit Card For Foundation, Inter, Final June Exams Released, Here's Direct Link

ICMAI CMA admit card 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, also known as ICMAI, has released the hall tickets for the foundation, inter and final June examination 2023. All the candidates who have got themselves registered and will be appearing for the examination can download the admit card now. It has been uploaded on the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

ICMAI CMA June exams will be conducted from July 15 to 22. The examination will be held in two shifts. For the CMA inter and final exams, the first shift will begin at 10 am and will continue till 1 pm. The second or afternoon shift will be conducted between 2 pm and 5 pm. For CMA foundation level exams, the first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Direct link to download CMA June exam admit card