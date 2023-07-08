Last Updated:

ICMAI CMA Admit Card For Foundation, Inter, Final June Exams Released, Here's Direct Link

ICMAI CMA admit card 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the hall tickets for the foundation, inter and final June exams.

Entrance Exams
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
ICMAI CMA admit card

Image: Unsplash


ICMAI CMA admit card 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, also known as ICMAI, has released the hall tickets for the foundation, inter and final June examination 2023. All the candidates who have got themselves registered and will be appearing for the examination can download the admit card now. It has been uploaded on the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. 

 ICMAI CMA June exams will be conducted from July 15 to 22. The examination will be held in two shifts. For the CMA inter and final exams, the first shift will begin at 10 am and will continue till 1 pm. The second or afternoon shift will be conducted between 2 pm and 5 pm. For CMA foundation level exams, the first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. 

Direct link to download CMA June exam admit card

  • ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023: Follow these steps to download hall tickets 
  • Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of Institute of Cost Accountants of India at icmai.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the Student tab and then on Examination
  • Step 3: They will then be redirected to another page 
  • Step 4: In the next step, click on the CMA June exam admit card link 
  • Step 5: Key in your registration number and login
  • Step 6: The ICMAI CMA June admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 7: Go through the details mentioned on it and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

READ | PhD holders exempted from NET/SET/SLET, eligible for asst professor recruitment: UGC
READ | CBSE supplementary exam admit card out, direct link and steps to download here
READ | UGC NET answer key challenge window closing today, here's how to raise objection online
READ | ICMAI CMA June 2023 schedule out for Foundation, Inter and Final Exams, check here

Get the latest updates on major national and state-level entrance exams like JEE, NEET, CUET, CTET, UGC-NET, SET, TET, etc. 

COMMENT