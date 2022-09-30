ICMAI CMA Exam Time Table Released For Foundation, Inter And Final Dec Session Exams

ICMAI CMA exam schedule 2022: The schedule for the December session exam for Foundation, Inter, and Final Courses has been released by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI). Interested candidates can now check the ICMAI CMA exam schedule for the December session from the official website - icmai.in. The examination will be conducted in online mode on January 13, 2023.

According to the schedule, the inter and final exams will be held from January 5 to 12, 2023. It should be noted that the final and intermediate exams will be conducted in offline centers. As per the notification, the probable date of publication of the result is March 17, 2023. The authorities would conduct the ICMAI CMA Foundation exam in remote proctored mode. The intermediate exams will be held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The time of the final examination is 2 pm to 5 pm. Along with the exam schedule, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India has also released the application form for the CMA December session. The exam application form along with payment of fees can be submitted by November 5, 2022.

ICMAI CMA Exam Schedule 2022

Events Dates Release of ICMAI CMA Exam Form 29th September 2022 (Available) Last date to apply for ICMAI CMA 13th November 2022 CMA Foundation Exam 13th January 2023 CMA Inter and Final Exam 5th to 12th January 2023 CMA Inter and Final Result 17th March 2023

ICMAI CMA 2022 Exam Fees