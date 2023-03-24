ICMAI CMA June 2023 Schedule Out For Foundation, Inter And Final Exams, Check Here

CMA June 2023 Schedule: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released the schedule for CMA June 2023 exam. The schedule has been released for the CMA Intermediate, Final, and Foundation courses. Candidates can check the full schedule on the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

CMA June 2023 Schedule

As per the schedule, the ICMAI CMA Foundation examination will be conducted on July 2, 2023. CMA Intermediate and Final exams will be conducted between July 1 and July 8, 2023. ICMAI will conduct the CMA exam in two shifts. Shift 1 will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon, and shift 2 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The online application window for CMA intermediate and final courses will close on May 1, 2023, and for the CMA foundation exam, it will close on May 2.

CMA June 2023: Important Dates

Last date to apply for ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final courses: May 1, 2023

Last date to apply for the ICMAI CMA Foundation course: May 2, 2023

ICMAI CMA Foundation course examination: July 2, 2023

ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final course examination: July 1 to 8, 2023

Click here to check ICMAI CMA June Inter and Final Exams 2023 schedule

Click here to check CMA June Foundation exam 2023 schedule