Last Updated:

ICMAI CMA June 2023 Schedule Out For Foundation, Inter And Final Exams, Check Here

ICMAI CMA June 2023 Schedule: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released the schedule for CMA June 2023 Foundation, Intermediate and Final Exams.

Written By
Nandini Verma
icmai cma june 2023 schedule

Image: Unsplash


CMA June 2023 Schedule: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released the schedule for CMA June 2023 exam. The schedule has been released for the CMA Intermediate, Final, and Foundation courses. Candidates can check the full schedule on the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

CMA June 2023 Schedule

As per the schedule, the ICMAI CMA Foundation examination will be conducted on July 2, 2023. CMA Intermediate and Final exams will be conducted between July 1 and July 8, 2023. ICMAI will conduct the CMA exam in two shifts. Shift 1 will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon, and shift 2 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The online application window for CMA intermediate and final courses will close on May 1, 2023, and for the CMA foundation exam, it will close on May 2. 

  • CMA June 2023: Important Dates

  • Last date to apply for ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final courses: May 1, 2023
  • Last date to apply for the ICMAI CMA Foundation course: May 2, 2023
  • ICMAI CMA Foundation course examination: July 2, 2023
  • ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final course examination: July 1 to 8, 2023

Click here to check ICMAI CMA June Inter and Final Exams 2023 schedule

Click here to check CMA June Foundation exam 2023 schedule

READ | Telangana SSC Hall Tickets 2023 out, here's how to download TS SSC admit card
READ | UPSC CDS 1 admit card 2023 released at upsc.gov.in; Here's direct link to download
READ | SSC CHSL tier 1 answer key 2023 download link to be activated today, here's how to check
READ | AP EDCET Registration 2023 begins, here's how to register for B.Ed entrance test
COMMENT