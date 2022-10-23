ICSE, ISC 2023 Specimen Papers Out; Check How To Download Here

The specimen papers for all languages and subjects have been released by the Council for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education, CISCE. All those students who are going to appear in the ICSE and ISC exams can download the specimen papers by visiting the official website of ICSE at cisce.org. In the specimen papers, the candidates would find details such as questions, the syllabus, the suggested assignments, the evaluation process, etc.

The detailed specimen has been given for the English language paper, Assamese, history and geography, civics, biology, chemistry, physics, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, and other subjects and languages. The marks, the internal assignment detailed evaluation, etc., have been given for each paper. As of now, the authorities have not released the dates for the ICSE and ISC Exam 2023, but they are expected to be released sometime soon. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the ICSE, ISC 2023 Specimen Papers.

ICSE and ISC 2023 Specimen Papers: Know how to download

Step 1: To download ICSE and ISC 2023 Specimen Papers, candidates are required to visit the official website – cisce.org.

Step 2: Then, click on the tab "Publication" on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates then need to scroll down below and the section named "sample question paper" will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Next, select the year 2023.

Step 5: Download the sample papers for the subjects you want to study.

Step 6: Print a copy of the document for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative