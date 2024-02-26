Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 09:54 IST

ICSI begins CS June 2024 professional, executive program registration today

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to initiate the registration process for the CS Executive and Professional June 2024 exam.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to initiate the registration process for the CS Executive and Professional exams scheduled for the June 2024 session. Aspiring students can complete their registration on the official website, icsi.edu.

For CS Executive candidates, it is mandatory to have successfully finished the online pre-examination test and participated in a one-day orientation program. On the other hand, those applying for the CS Professional exams must have successfully cleared the CS Executive exam.

Advertisement

ICSI CS June 2024 registration begins 

Candidates applying for either the CS Executive or Professional exams are required to submit a fee of Rs 1,200 per module. Any modifications to the module, exam center, medium, or optional subject will incur an additional fee of Rs 250. A late fee of Rs 250 is also applicable.

Advertisement

Students opting for an overseas center, specifically Dubai, will be subject to a surcharge of US dollars 100 or an equivalent amount in Indian rupees, i.e., Rs 8,309, in addition to the examination fee. Additionally, if a student wishes to change their exam center from India to Dubai, they will incur a surcharge of 100 US dollars or Rs 8,309 in Indian rupees, along with the exam fee.

CS June Exam Dates

The CS Professional and Executive Programme exam is scheduled to take place from June 1 to 10. The CS Executive exam will be pen-paper based and offline, with a total duration of 3 hours. The new syllabus comprises three modules, totaling 9 papers (8 compulsory and 1 elective). The marking scheme awards two marks for each correct answer, with no negative marking. Each paper consists of 50 questions, and Paper 8 and 9 are open-book exams.

For the CS Executive 2023 exam, each paper will be of three hours, and the exam will be conducted in a center-based offline mode. Module I and Module II are part of the new syllabus, totaling eight papers. The exam features both objective and descriptive questions, with 100 questions per paper.

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 09:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

11 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

11 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

14 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

19 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

19 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 days ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 days ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 days ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 days ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Farmers' Tractor Rally Likely to Hit Traffic in Noida Today

    India News3 minutes ago

  2. Video of famed Indian cricketers' duplicates discussing strategy goes VI

    Sports 3 minutes ago

  3. Rubina Dilaik To Quit TV After Birth Of Twins? Shakti Actress Reacts

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  4. Nafe Singh's Family Refuses to Conduct Last Rites; Protest in Jhajjar

    India News6 minutes ago

  5. Google Keep’s new AI list-making assistant open for more users

    Tech 9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo