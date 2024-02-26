Advertisement

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to initiate the registration process for the CS Executive and Professional exams scheduled for the June 2024 session. Aspiring students can complete their registration on the official website, icsi.edu.

For CS Executive candidates, it is mandatory to have successfully finished the online pre-examination test and participated in a one-day orientation program. On the other hand, those applying for the CS Professional exams must have successfully cleared the CS Executive exam.

Advertisement

ICSI CS June 2024 registration begins

Candidates applying for either the CS Executive or Professional exams are required to submit a fee of Rs 1,200 per module. Any modifications to the module, exam center, medium, or optional subject will incur an additional fee of Rs 250. A late fee of Rs 250 is also applicable.

Advertisement

Students opting for an overseas center, specifically Dubai, will be subject to a surcharge of US dollars 100 or an equivalent amount in Indian rupees, i.e., Rs 8,309, in addition to the examination fee. Additionally, if a student wishes to change their exam center from India to Dubai, they will incur a surcharge of 100 US dollars or Rs 8,309 in Indian rupees, along with the exam fee.

CS June Exam Dates

The CS Professional and Executive Programme exam is scheduled to take place from June 1 to 10. The CS Executive exam will be pen-paper based and offline, with a total duration of 3 hours. The new syllabus comprises three modules, totaling 9 papers (8 compulsory and 1 elective). The marking scheme awards two marks for each correct answer, with no negative marking. Each paper consists of 50 questions, and Paper 8 and 9 are open-book exams.

For the CS Executive 2023 exam, each paper will be of three hours, and the exam will be conducted in a center-based offline mode. Module I and Module II are part of the new syllabus, totaling eight papers. The exam features both objective and descriptive questions, with 100 questions per paper.