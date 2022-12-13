ICSI CS December 2022 Admit Card Released; Here's Direct Link

The admit card for the CS exams' December 2022 session has been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website at www.icsi.edu. In order to download the admit card, candidates are required to use their ICSI CS December 2022 admit card using their 17-digit registration number. ICSI CS Professional and Executive Examinations are scheduled to be held from December 21 to December 30.

"Immediately, after taking the print-out of the admit card from the website of the Institute, www.icsi.edu, every candidate is advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned in his/her admit card, i.e., his/her name, photograph, signature, registration number, stage and module(s) of examination enrolled for, examination centre (name, address, code, etc.), medium of examination, dates and timings of examination, details of paper-wise exemption granted, elective subject in the case of a professional programme, etc," read the official notice.

"In case of any discrepancy, the same must be brought to the notice of the institute immediately at our support portal, http://support.icsi.edu," it added.

ICSI CS December 2022: Here's how to download ICSI CS December 2022 hall tickets

Step 1: In order to download the ICSI CS December 2022 admit card, candidates are required to visit the official website at www.icsi.edu.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "Download E-Admit Card For Executive and Professional Program December 2022 Examination."

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their log-in details.

Step 4: Automatically, a new window will open on the screen.

Step 5: The ICSI CS December 22 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Review and save a hard copy for future reference.

Here's direct link to download ICSI CS December 2022 Admit Card

Image: Unsplash/ Representative