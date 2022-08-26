ICSI CS December 2022: Exam Registration Begins Today, Here's How To Apply Online

ICSI CS December 2022 Exam Registration: Institute of Company Secretaries of India started the registration process for ICSI CS December 2022 on August 26. Interested candidates can apply for Company Secretaryship exam now. They will have to get themselves registered on the official website of ICSI. For more details, they can go to the official website icsi.edu. List of important dates and registration steps can be checked here.
ICSI CS December 2022 Exam Registration: Check important dates here
- The registration process started on August 26, 2022
- The registration process will close down on September 25, 2022.
- Candidates can apply for exemption on the basis of higher qualification from August 26 to October 10, 2022.
- The enrolment services (Change of Centre /Module /Medium /Cancellation of Exemption Request) / Resubmission of Call for Documents for granting Exemption on the Higher Qualification from October 11 to November 20, 2022.
Check application fee details here
- The application fee is Rs. 250
- In case candidates want to change exam centre from any of the centres located in India or Dubai, surcharge of US$ 100 or its equivalent amount in Indian rupee i.e., 7970/- will be applicable in addition to the prescribed fee of Rs. 250.
ICSI CS December 2022 Exam: Here's a step-by-step guide to apply online
- Step 1: Interested candidates who want to apply for the examination should go to the official website of ICSI on icsi.edu.
- Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ICSI CS December 2022 Exam link
- Step 3: Then they should enter the login details and click on submit
- Step 4: Candidates will then have to fill in the details in application form
- Step 5: In the next step, they should make the payment of application fees
- Step 6: Once done, click on submit
- Step 7: Download the confirmation page
- Step 8: Candidates should keep a hard copy of the same for further need
Official notice by ICSI reads, "In case of submission of request for Change of Examination Centre from any of the Centres located in India to Dubai, Surcharge of US$ 100 or its equivalent amount in Indian rupee i.e. 7970/= will be applicable in addition to the prescribed fee of Rs.250. REQUESTS FOR CHANGES, IF ANY, RECEIVED AFTER THE LAST DATES MENTIONED ABOVE WILL BE REJECTED WITHOUT FURTHER NOTICE."