ICSI CS December 2022: Exam Registration Begins Today, Here's How To Apply Online

ICSI CS December 2022 Exam Registration: Institute of Company Secretaries of India started the registration process for ICSI CS December 2022 on August 26. Interested candidates can apply for Company Secretaryship exam now. They will have to get themselves registered on the official website of ICSI. For more details, they can go to the official website icsi.edu. List of important dates and registration steps can be checked here.

ICSI CS December 2022 Exam Registration: Check important dates here

The registration process started on August 26, 2022

The registration process will close down on September 25, 2022.

Candidates can apply for exemption on the basis of higher qualification from August 26 to October 10, 2022.

The enrolment services (Change of Centre /Module /Medium /Cancellation of Exemption Request) / Resubmission of Call for Documents for granting Exemption on the Higher Qualification from October 11 to November 20, 2022.

Check application fee details here

The application fee is Rs. 250

In case candidates want to change exam centre from any of the centres located in India or Dubai, surcharge of US$ 100 or its equivalent amount in Indian rupee i.e., 7970/- will be applicable in addition to the prescribed fee of Rs. 250.

ICSI CS December 2022 Exam: Here's a step-by-step guide to apply online

Step 1: Interested candidates who want to apply for the examination should go to the official website of ICSI on icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ICSI CS December 2022 Exam link

Step 3: Then they should enter the login details and click on submit

Step 4: Candidates will then have to fill in the details in application form

Step 5: In the next step, they should make the payment of application fees

Step 6: Once done, click on submit

Step 7: Download the confirmation page

Step 8: Candidates should keep a hard copy of the same for further need