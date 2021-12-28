ICSI CS Exam 2021: Mock Test To Be Conducted On Dec 29; Check Official Notice Here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India is scheduled to conduct ICSI CS Exam 2021 foundation course mock test soon. It will be conducted on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Candidates who got themselves registered for the ICSI CS foundation course can take up the mock test. The mock test link can be checked by candidates on the official website of ICSI on icsi.edu.

It is to be noted that the examination will be conducted on January 3 and 4, 2022 through remote proctored mode. The duration of the mock test will be one hour. It is compulsory to appear in the mock test. Candidates who will be appearing for mock tests will have to log in 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on their registered Email ID for batch timings, user ID and password for the mock test. Candidates will also be informed through SMS. The students will have to download the safe exam browser in advance on their laptop/ desktop from which they will be appearing in the mock test.

ICSI CS December 2021: Check Important Dates Here

ICSI CS admit card has been released on December 24, 2021

ICSI CS December 2021 exam will be conducted on January 3 & 4, 2022

ICSI CS December 2021 Admit Card: Here is how to download hall tickets

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website icsi.edu.

On the homepage, they should click on the Latest@ICSI option

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to click on the notification that reads, "E-Admit Card for CS Foundation Programme December 2021 Examination."

After being redirected to the login window candidates will have to enter the required details such as Application Number and Date of Birth.

Post submitting the details, admit card will appear on the screen

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the admit card for future reference

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets