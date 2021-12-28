ICSI CS Exam 2021: Mock Test To Be Conducted On Dec 29; Check Official Notice Here

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Institute of Company Secretaries of India is scheduled to conduct ICSI CS Exam 2021 foundation course mock test soon. It will be conducted on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Candidates who got themselves registered for the ICSI CS foundation course can take up the mock test. The mock test link can be checked by candidates on the official website of ICSI on icsi.edu.
It is to be noted that the examination will be conducted on January 3 and 4, 2022 through remote proctored mode. The duration of the mock test will be one hour. It is compulsory to appear in the mock test. Candidates who will be appearing for mock tests will have to log in 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on their registered Email ID for batch timings, user ID and password for the mock test. Candidates will also be informed through SMS. The students will have to download the safe exam browser in advance on their laptop/ desktop from which they will be appearing in the mock test.