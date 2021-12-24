ICSI CS Foundation Exam Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Download Hall Tickets

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released admit card for ICSI CS December 2021 exam. The hall tickets have been released for the Foundation program. Candidates who got themselves registered to take the exam can check the ICSI CS Foundation hall tickets on the official website by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates must know that admit card is an important document that needs to be carried to the exam hall. If the candidates fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. Along with admit card, candidates should also carry a copy of valid ID card. The important dates and steps to download admit cards have been mentioned below.

The official notice reads, "No admit card would be sent to candidates by post."

ICSI CS December 2021: Important Dates

ICSI CS admit card has been released on December 24, 2021

ICSI CS December 2021 Exam will be conducted on January 3 & 4, 2022

ICSI CS December 2021 Admit Card: Here is how to download

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website icsi.edu.

On the homepage, they should click on the Latest@ICSI option

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to click on the notification that reads, "E-Admit Card for CS Foundation Programme December 2021 Examination."

After being redirected to the login window candidates will have to enter the required details such as Application Number and Date of Birth.

Post submitting the details, admit card will appear on the screen

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the admit card for future reference

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

It should be noted that the admit card will have details such as Name, Photograph, Registration Number, Date, and Timing of the Examination. Candidates should make sure to read the instructions given on hall tickets carefully. In case of doubts, candidates can reach out to the telephone number-0120-452200. Further, in case of technical queries, candidates can reach out to the helpline number - 9513850031.