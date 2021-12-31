ICSI CS June 2022 Exam Time Table For Executive, Professional, Foundation Out; Check Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
ICSI CS June 2022 Exam Schedule: The examination date for the company secretaries' June 2022 examination has been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. All those candidates who will take part in the examination can check the examination timetable by visiting the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu. The company secretaries' examination dates have been released for the executive, professional, and foundation courses.
According to the examination schedule, the executive and professional exams will commence on June 1 and end on June 10, 2022. The examination for the Foundation course will be conducted in two shifts: Paper 1 and Paper 3 will be conducted from 9:30 am to 11 am, and Paper 2 and Paper 4 will be held from 4 pm to 5:30 pm. In case of an emergency, the institute has set aside June 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2022. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check and download the exam schedule through the below-given steps.