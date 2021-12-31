Last Updated:

ICSI CS June 2022 Exam Time Table For Executive, Professional, Foundation Out; Check Here

ICSI CS June 2022: The exam date for the company secretaries' June 2022 examination has been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Written By
Amrit Burman
ICSI CS June 2022

Image: Shutterstock


ICSI CS June 2022 Exam Schedule: The examination date for the company secretaries' June 2022 examination has been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. All those candidates who will take part in the examination can check the examination timetable by visiting the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu. The company secretaries' examination dates have been released for the executive, professional, and foundation courses.

According to the examination schedule, the executive and professional exams will commence on June 1 and end on June 10, 2022. The examination for the Foundation course will be conducted in two shifts: Paper 1 and Paper 3 will be conducted from 9:30 am to 11 am, and Paper 2 and Paper 4 will be held from 4 pm to 5:30 pm. In case of an emergency, the institute has set aside June 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2022. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check and download the exam schedule through the below-given steps.

ICSI CS June 2022 Exam Schedule: Direct Link

ICSI CS June 2022 Exam: Here's How to download the timetable 

  • Step 1: To download the examination timetable, candidates need to visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.
  • Step 2: Now, click on the "What's New" section on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open where candidates would get the ICSI CS June 2022 Exam Time Table for all courses.
  • Step 4: Now, go to the website and save the page.
  • Step 5: It is recommended that candidates must keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

Image: Shutterstock, Representative

READ | CGBSE Board Exam 2022: Schedule for class 10, 12 out, check highlights here
READ | MPPEB admit card for police constable exam out, check steps to download hall tickets
READ | SAV Admissions 2022: Result for class 6 exam out, check steps to download scorecard
READ | RCCC Training Assam Admission: List of candidates selected for written exam released
READ | UKPSC Answer Key 2021 for Lower PCS exam released, here's direct link to download
Tags: ICSI CS June 2022, ICSI CS, ICSI
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND