ICSI CS June 2023 Registration Window Reopens, Apply Till April 19; Full Details Here

ICSI CS June 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has decided to reopen the registration window for ICSI CS June 2023 exam. Candidates who could not register for the CS June 2023 exam earlier can do it now. The registration window reopened at 4 pm on April 17. The window will close on April 19 at 4 pm.

Candidates can apply for exam enrolment with a late fee. Candidates can apply for the addition of a module along with the payment of a late fee. They can apply for exemption on the basis of higher qualifications with an applicable exemption fee.

The online window for change services (change of exam centers, medium of module) will remain closed till 4 pm on April 19. The change service window will resume on 19 April 2023 (4.30 pm). Click here to read the official notice.

ICSI CS June 2023: Key Dates

Registration Start Date- 17 April (4 pm)

Last date for submission of enrolment form (late fee)- 19 April (4 pm)

Addition of module (late fee)- 19 April (4 pm)

Exemption on the basis of higher qualification- 19 April (4 pm)

Enrollment Services Resumes (Change of Centre /Module /Medium /Cancellation of Exemption Request(/ Re-submission of Call For Documents for granting Exemption on the Higher Qualification- 19 April to 1 May 2023

How to register for ICSI CS June exam 2023