ICSI CS June Exam Admit Card: How To Download CS June Exam Admit Card Online

ICSI CS June Admit Card: The ICSI CS June exam admit cards are likely to be released by the Institute of Company Secretaries soon. Once the admit card is out, candidates who will appear for Foundation, CS Executive & Professional Programme Examinations will be able to download the admit card by visiting the official site of ICSI - icsi.edu.
According to the previous year's trends, ICSI usually releases CS Admit Cards about 8–10 days before the commencement of the examinations. As per the speculation, the admit cards are likely to be released by the end of this week, as the CS Executive and Professional programmes begin in June. According to the schedule, the ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams are scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to June 10, 2022, whereas the CS Foundation exams will be held from June 15 to June 16, 2022. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for fresh updates and more details regarding the Admit Card.