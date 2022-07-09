ICSI CSEET 2022 To Be Conducted Today, Check Exam-day Guidelines Here

ICSI CSEET will be conducted on Friday, July 9, 2022. All the registered candidates who will be taking the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET 2022 can check the exam day guidelines here. The admit cards have already been released for the entrance test for the July 2022 session on June 29, 2022. All those candidates, who will be appearing for the test and haven’t downloaded their hall tickets, can download it now.

Admit cards have been uploaded on the official website, isci.edu, and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. In order to download the same, they will have to enter their registration number and password.

ICSI CSEET 2022 Exam will be conducted in online and proctored mode. Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. Candidates are advised to carry a valid ID proof with them.

CSI CSEET 2022: Instructions to be followed during the exam

As mentioned above, candidates should make sure to carry a printout of admit card to the exam hall

Candidates need to reach the examination hall 30 minutes before the commencement of exams.

Any devices such as laptops, mobile phones, tablets, Bluetooth etc should not be carried inside the examination hall

All candidates must follow the Covid-19 protocols such as wearing a mask, social distancing etc.

If any student is caught practicing any unfair means, they will not be allowed to take the exam.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to download