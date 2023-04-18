ICSI CSEET 2023 Registration Begins, Exam On July 8; Here's Direct Link To Apply

CSEET 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the online application process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023. The CSEET 2023 registration window will close on June 15. Interested and eligible students can apply for the CSEET 2023 online by visiting the official website.

CSEET 2023 Application

The University Grants Commission has recognized CS qualification as equivalent to a post-graduate degree. Students who have passed class 12 the exam or are appearing in the class 12th exam from a recognized board are eligible to apply for the CS executive entrance test. Candidates can apply online at icsi.edu. A direct link and steps to apply for CSEET 2023 have been given below.

CSEET 2023 Exam Date

ICSI CSEET 2023 will be conducted on July 8, 2023. Candidates who successfully register for the exam will be able to appear for the CSEET. The registered candidates will be issued an admit card before the exam. The CSEET 2023 admit card will be uploaded on the official website- icsi.edu.

ICSI conducts the CSEET exam twice a year. The exam is held in an online proctored mode. The examination will consist of Multiple Choice Questions. The questions will carry a total of 200 marks. The duration of the exam is two hours.

How to register for ICSI CSEET 2023