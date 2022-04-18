ICSI CSEET July 2022 Registration Begins, Here's How To Apply By June 15

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
CSI CSEET July 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has opened the application window for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test. Candidates who are interested to apply for CSEET July 2022 can apply now by following the steps mentioned below. The exam date has been announced and is scheduled to be conducted on July 9, 2022. The application link has been activated and can be checked on the official website- icsi.edu.
In order to apply, students should be ready with their basic details including names and qualifications, pay the application fee. They should also be ready with the documents so as to upload it as required. Proof of category certificates for fee exemption and scanned copies of photographs and signatures are also required.
The Under Graduate and Post Graduate students of recognised universities are eligible to get admission to CS Executive Programme. Graduates having minimum 50 percent marks in any discipline of any recognised university or any other institution in India or abroad recognized as equivalent thereto by the Council. Candidates completing postgraduates in any discipline of any recognised university or any other institution in India or abroad recognized as equivalent thereto by the Council are eligible to apply. For more details, candidates are free to go to the official website icsi.edu.