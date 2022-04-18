ICSI CSEET July 2022 Registration Begins, Here's How To Apply By June 15

CSI CSEET July 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has opened the application window for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test. Candidates who are interested to apply for CSEET July 2022 can apply now by following the steps mentioned below. The exam date has been announced and is scheduled to be conducted on July 9, 2022. The application link has been activated and can be checked on the official website- icsi.edu.

CSI CSEET July 2022: Check important dates here

The link has been activated in second week of April 2022

The deadline to apply ends on June 15, 2022

The exam will be conducted on July 9, 2022

In order to apply, students should be ready with their basic details including names and qualifications, pay the application fee. They should also be ready with the documents so as to upload it as required. Proof of category certificates for fee exemption and scanned copies of photographs and signatures are also required.

ICSI CSEET July 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to apply

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, they should go to the online services and click on CSEET registration

Step 3: On the next window, candidates will have to click on “Proceed”

Step 4: Then the application window will be opened up on screen, candidates should fill in the details

Step 5: In the next step, they should upload the required documents, pay the application fee and click on submit

Step 6: Post submitting download the confirmation page and take its printout for future reference

The Under Graduate and Post Graduate students of recognised universities are eligible to get admission to CS Executive Programme. Graduates having minimum 50 percent marks in any discipline of any recognised university or any other institution in India or abroad recognized as equivalent thereto by the Council. Candidates completing postgraduates in any discipline of any recognised university or any other institution in India or abroad recognized as equivalent thereto by the Council are eligible to apply. For more details, candidates are free to go to the official website icsi.edu.