ICSI CSEET May 2022 To Be Conducted On May 7, Check Official Notification Highlights Here

ICSI CSEET May 2022 date has been announced. Candidates will get to know the exact time, venue and other details through email ID or SMS.

ICSI CSEET

ICSI CSEET 2022 May Session: In a recent move, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the ICSI CSEET May 2022 date. The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2022. To be noted that the exam will be conducted through remote proctored mode. The official date has been announced through an official notice which can be checked on the official website of ICSI on icsi.edu. 

Students who have already got themselves registered will receive the batch timings, user ID, and password for ICSI CSEET May 2022 examination through E-Mail / SMS. They will have to take the test after logging in by entering the credentials which they will on their Email IDs or through SMS. Candidates will also have to download the admit cards and go through the details mentioned on them. Candidates will also have to download the mandatory safe exam browser in advance on their laptop/ desktop from which they will appear for the examination. 

Official notification reads, “Kindly note that you will be monitored throughout the test, resorting to any kind of unfair means as specified in the instructions will lead to cancellation of your CSEET exam. All candidates are advised to download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop/desktop from which they will appear in CSEET. Process of downloading SEB will be uploaded on website separately. All candidates appearing in CSEET to be held on 7th May 2022 are advised to take note”

Registration for ICSI CSEET July 2022 begins

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India on April 18 opened the application window for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test. All those candidates who are interested to appear in CSEET July 2022 session can apply now by following the steps mentioned below. The exam will be conducted on July 9, 2022. The application link has been activated and can be checked on the official website- icsi.edu. For more details, interested candidates can click on this link

ICSI CSEET July 2022: Know how to apply

  • Step 1: Interested candidates should visit the official website icsi.edu
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should go to the online services and click on CSEET registration and then click on “Proceed”
  • Step 3: In the next step, the application window will be opened up on screen, candidates should fill in the details
  • Step 4: In the next step, they should upload the required documents, pay the application fee and click on submit
  • Step 5: Post submitting the form, candidates should download the confirmation page and take its printout for future reference 
