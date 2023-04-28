Last Updated:

ICSI CSEET May 2023 Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

ICSI CSEET 2023 admit card: Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the hall tickets for the ICSI CSEET 2023 May exam. Here's direct link.

Nandini Verma
ICSI CSEET May admit card

ICSI CSEET 2023 admit card: Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the hall tickets for ICSI CSEET 2023 May exam. The exam will be conducted on May 6, 2023. Candidates who have got themselves registered to take the exam can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall ticket. For more details, candidates can visit the official website icsi.edu.

The examination will be conducted in remote-proctored mode. Students who have registered will receive the batch timings, user ID, and password for ICSI CSEET May 2023 examination through E-Mail / SMS. They will have to take the test after logging in by entering the credentials which they will on their Email IDs or through SMS. Candidates will also have to download the mandatory safe exam browser in advance on their laptop/ desktop from which they will appear for the examination. In order to download admit card, candidates should be ready with their registration number and date of birth.

Direct link to download CSEET admit card 2023

How to download ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of ICSI on icsi.edu.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on latest@ICSI 
  • Step 3: Then go to the student's section and click on the link which reads, "Download Admit card for CSEET May 2023 to be held on 06th May 2023"
  • Step 4: Click on the link mentioned in the notice
  • Step 5: Log in using your application number and date of birth
  • Step 6: Your CSEET admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take its printout'
