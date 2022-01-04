ICSI CSEET Mock Test To Be Conducted Today, Check Steps To Appear For Mock Test

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is scheduled to conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test on Saturday, January 8, 2022. The exam will be conducted through Remote Proctored mode. Ahead of the exam, ICSI will be conducting a mock test. ICSI CSEET January 2022 mock test is scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. This time, candidates will be allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates should know that they will not be allowed to appear through smartphone (mobile)/ tablet etc.

Candidates who got themselves registered to take the main exam are advised to appear for the mock test. The mock test gives an idea of the pattern, timing and is a practice for the exam. Candidates should know that the duration of mock test will be 2 hours and that it is compulsory to appear for the same. In order to appear for the same, candidates will have to log in to the system 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time. The steps to appear for the mock test have been attached below.

Registered candidates should check their email ID/SMS as the Institute has communicated the batch timings, user ID and password for the mock test to the candidates separately. Candidates appearing for the mock test on January 4 should know that it is mandatory to download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB). It should be downloaded in advance in their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing in the Mock Test/CSEET.

ICSI CSEET January exam: Important Dates

Mock test will be conducted on January 4, 2022

Exam will be conducted on January 8, 2022

ICSI CSEET January 2022: Here is how to appear for mock test