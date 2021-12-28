ICSI CSEET To Be Conducted In Remote Proctored Mode On Jan 8; Check Guidelines Here

ICSI CSEET 2021: Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced that the CSEET shall be conducted through remote proctored mode. It will be conducted on January 8 in remote mode instead of conducting the same from Test Centers. This time, candidates will be allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates should know that they will not be allowed to appear through smartphone (mobile)/ tablet etc.

Official notice reads, "The modus operandi for conducting the CSEET through remote proctored mode is given in Annexure, attached herewith. All eligible candidates are advised to plan for availability of laptop/ desktop, uninterrupted power supply, continuous internet connectivity and other technical requirements/ specifications as mentioned in the Annexureattached herewith. The Admit Card to the eligible candidates will be issued 10 days prior to the Test."

Minimum Required Eligibility

Candidates should have passed the CSEET and the result should not be older than one year from the date of declaration of result of CSEET

Candidates should also have passed 10+2 (Senior Secondary Examination) conducted by an examining body constituted by law in India or an examination recognised by the Central Government or State Government or equivalent thereto for the purposes of admission to Bachelor’s degree course

Official notice reads, "The registration applications of candidates not fulfilling any one of the conditions at the time of seeking registration to Executive Programme of Company Secretary Course shall be summarily rejected without notice. All candidates appearing in the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) are advised to take note of the above and the Institute may not be held responsible for any complications at a later stage."

Test Process: Every candidate will be required to log in through a secured ID and password on the online Test-taking platform on the day of the test. The details of the time schedule, website address, ID and password will be communicated to the candidates in due course separately. Candidates can visit the official website for more updates.