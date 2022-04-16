IGNOU Extends Deadline For Application To BEd, BSc Nursing Entrance Exams; Check Details

IGNOU Registration 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline for applications to the BEd and BSc Nursing entrance exams. As per the official notice, earlier the last day to apply for applications for BEd and BSc Nursing was April 17, but now candidates have been allotted an extra one week. The last date to complete the registration process for the entrance test on the official website—ignou.ac.in—is April 24, 2022.

"With the approval of the competent authority, the last date for registration of BEd and BSc Nursing (Post Basic) entrance exams for the January 2022 session is hereby extended up to April 24, 2022," an IGNOU statement issued in this regard said.

Notably, the university has also extended the assignment submission deadline for the December 2021 term-end examination. Students can now submit their assignments by April 30, while for the June 2022 Term-End Examination, the deadline for submission is May 15, 2022. Check key details below.

Application fees

Candidates must note that to register for the IGNOU January 2022 entrance exams, candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. The entrance test for both exams has been scheduled for May 8, 2022.

Eligibility for BSc and BEd

To apply for a BSc in Nursing, candidates must have a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of two years of experience in the profession after becoming a Registered Nurse and Registered Midwife (RNRM).

Candidates having a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of five years of experience in the profession after RNRM are also eligible to apply.

For the BEd, programme candidates should have at least 50 percent marks in either the bachelor's degree or the master's degree in sciences, social sciences, commerce, or humanities. A Bachelor's degree in engineering or technology with a specialisation in science and mathematics, or an equivalent qualification, is required.

Candidates must also have experience as in-service teachers in elementary education, and they must have completed an NCTE-recognized education programme through physical mode.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative