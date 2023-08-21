Last Updated:

IGNOU July Admissions 2023: Last Day Today To Apply For Fresh, Re-registration, Links Here

IGNOU will close the registration window for fresh admission/re-registration for all programmes offered in ODL/ online mode for the July 2023 session today.

Nandini Verma
IGNOU July Admissions 2023

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is going to close the registration window for fresh admission/re-registration for all programmes offered in ODL/ online mode for the July 2023 session today, August 21. Candidates who have not registered yet can register online by visiting the official website at ignou.ac.in. The steps to register and re-register for IGNOU July 2023 session have been given below. 

Click here to apply for Fresh Admission for July 2023 Cycle (ODL/Distance Programmes)

Click here to apply for Fresh Admission for July 2023 (Online Programmes)

Click here to apply for Re-Registration for July 2023 Cycle

How to register for IGNOU re-registration/ fresh admission for July 2023 Session

  • Go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Fresh Admission/Re-registration for all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for the July 2023 session has been extended till 21st August 2023”
  • A new page will open
  • Candidates can apply for ODL or the online programme and for Re-Registration for July 2023 Cycle
  • Register yourself by providing your name, mobile number and email ID 
  • Log in using your registration number and password
  • Upload the required documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit.
