IGNOU PhD 2021 Admissions: Deadline To Raise Objections Against Provisional Key Ends Today

IGNOU PhD Exam 2021: Indira Gandhi National Open University, on March 7 released the provisional answer key for IGNOU PhD 2021 entrance examination. As per official notice that was released by IGNOU, the deadline to raise objections against the provisional key will end on March 9, 2022. The answer key has been uploaded on the official website ignou.ac.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. In order to raise objections, candidates will be charged with an application fee of Rs 200 per objection. The result has been released IGNOU PhD 2021 entrance examination which was conducted on February 24 in 30 cities in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

“Candidates are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 200/- (Rs. Two Hundred only) per challenged answer as a nonrefundable fee. The Challenges made by the candidates, along with the documents uploaded to support, will be verified by a panel of subject expert(s). If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly,” reads the official notice released by IGNOU.

Notice further reads, "The payment can be made online, through payment gateway, using Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm/UPI. No challenge will be considered without receipt of processing fee. Please note that only the request for Answer Key challenge(s) made online using the link provided on the website will be considered. Challenges made through other medium like fax, email or hard-copy form will not be entertained. The candidates are advised to take a note of this facility and act accordingly."

Check important dates here

Provisional key was released on March 7, 2022

Deadline to raise objections ends on March 9, 2022 (9 pm)

The deadline to pay the fee or raising objections ends on March 9, 2022 (11.50 pm)

IGNOU PhD 2021 answer key: Here is how to download provisional key

Go to the official website ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads “IGNOU PhD 2021-22 Answer Key Challenge”.

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to key in login details and submit.

Post submitting the answer key will be displayed on screen, candidates should download the same.

Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download provisional key.